BLK13 mini EDC pocket knife hits Kickstarter

A small 3 inch when folded EDC pocket knife has launched via Kickstarter this week created by the design team at Blackskull based in Canada. When open the knife length measures 6 inches offering a three-inch blade constructed from stainless steel. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the design and features of the Limited Edition BLK13 pocket knife. Early bird pledges are available from $37, £29 or C$50 with worldwide delivery expected to take place before the end of 2020.

“We are so excited to announce our first product on Kickstarter BLK13 mini Tactical Pocket Knife. BLK13 design is inspired from BLACKBIRD SR-71. We wanted to make BLK13 stand out from any other pocket knife. We wanted to make sure that every time someone sees this knife , they will see an image of BLACKBIRD SR-71. It’s ergonomic design meets all conditions that job demands. BLK13 fits perfectly in your hand. We have done many simulations on BLK13 such as stress analysis and Heat analysis to find out its maximum potential capabilities. we absolutely pushed BLK13 to its limits. We guarantee that you will instantly fall in love with this knife.”

“BLK13 is completely made out of Stainless Steel. It is strong enough to perform any task that job requires out in the woods or while you are camping. BLK13 length is 6IN (When it is fully open to perform) and 3IN in length when it is folded (Ready to go back in the pocket). The blade thickness is 2.5mm, it is so sharp that it gives you very accurate cuts every single time. BLK13 weighs only 55g, it is so light that you won’t even realize it’s in your pocket.”

Source : Kickstarter

