JETBeam E26 3-in-1 EDC laser and tactical strobe from $89

The X-way DL Series flashlights are equipped with innovative APLT4.0 technology, ensuring that your flashlight remains reliable even after long periods of inactivity. This means you can confidently store your flashlight for extended periods without worrying about the battery life deteriorating. When the time comes to use your flashlight, you can trust that it will provide the bright, consistent illumination you need, thanks to the advanced technology built into every X-way DL Series model.

JETBeam E26

Durability is a key feature of the X-way DL Series, and you’ll appreciate the tough construction of these flashlights when you’re facing harsh conditions. The DL1200 and DL2500 models boast a 7075 aerospace aluminum alloy housing, making them tough enough to handle rough treatment and challenging environments. If you’re planning on using your flashlight in wet conditions, the DL2500 is an excellent choice, as it comes with an IP68 waterproof certification. This means you can operate the DL2500 underwater for up to an hour and trust that it will withstand up to 500kg of pressure without failing.

Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $89 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. Comfort and practicality are at the forefront of the X-way DL Series design, ensuring that you can use your flashlight with ease in a variety of situations. The DL1200 and DL2500 feature a rotatable head for ergonomic use, allowing you to adjust the angle of the beam to suit your needs.

If you need hands-free operation, the DL1200 includes a convenient clip-on feature, so you can attach it to your clothing or gear and keep your hands free for other tasks. The anti-slip texture and tactical switch found on these models make the flashlights easy to handle, even when wearing gloves or in challenging situations.

EDC laser and tactical strobe

Each model in the X-way DL Series offers different brightness levels and battery life to suit your various needs. The DL1200 provides three brightness levels ranging from 150 to 1200 lumens, with an impressive battery life of 24 hours on low and 5 hours on high. This versatility allows you to choose the right level of illumination for your task while conserving battery life when needed. The DL2500 offers even more options, with five lighting modes ranging from 80 to 2500 lumens and a battery life of 5 to 72 hours, depending on the mode selected. For those seeking a more compact option, the DL320 offers two brightness levels, providing 280 lumens for 8 hours or 320 lumens for 4 hours.

The X-way DL Series flashlights come with unique features tailored for specific uses, ensuring that you have the right tool for the job. The DL1200 offers an impressive 300-meter illumination range and stable light output, making it ideal for outdoor adventures or search and rescue operations. The DL2500’s hidden charging port and ability to operate underwater for up to an hour make it perfect for marine or industrial applications. If you’re looking for a versatile, lightweight option, the DL320 neck light features a 120-degree adjustable head and a comfortable color temperature, making it suitable for a wide range of environments and tasks.

If the JETBeam E26 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the JETBeam E26 EDC laser and tactical strobe project check out the promotional video below.

Whether you’re exploring the great outdoors, dealing with an emergency, or working on detailed tasks, the X-way DL Series flashlights are designed to provide the reliable, long-lasting illumination you need. The DL320 neck light, in particular, offers broad illumination and flexibility, making it ideal for a wide range of applications. With its ergonomic design and adjustable head, you’ll find yourself reaching for the DL320 in a variety of situations, from camping and hiking to home repairs and automotive work.

Investing in an X-way DL Series flashlight means investing in a tool that will be there for you when you need it most. With advanced technology, durable construction, and practical design features, these flashlights are built to perform in even the most challenging conditions. Whether you choose the powerful DL1200, the versatile DL2500, or the flexible DL320, you can trust that your X-way DL Series flashlight will provide the reliable illumination you need to get the job done. Don’t settle for a subpar flashlight – choose the X-way DL Series and experience the perfect blend of advanced technology, durability, and practical design.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the EDC laser and tactical strobe, jump over to the official JETBeam E26 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

