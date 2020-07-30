Hunt 3.0 worlds smallest flashlight

A tiny EDC flashlight has been created by the team at Septem Studio based in London, offering a compact yet powerful flashlight that can always be with you. Constructed from titanium the three LED flashlight is available to back via Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from £26 offering a 35% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during December 2020.

“HUNT3.0 is designed to make your everyday life easier. With a powerful flashlight on one end, and a mini pry bar on the other, this is an essential keyring tool that’s always there for you when you need it, and won’t get in the way when you don’t. Crafted from premium quality titanium, the keychain design allows you to attach your flashlight to almost anything. Keys, zippers, backpacks, and more, you’ll always have it on hand to light your way.”

Features include :

– White – 100 lumens – The Pathfinder is our super-thin SMD LED module that offers brilliant light with a lower energy consumption. Last longer, see further, and take it anywhere.

– UV – 50 lumens – The Explorer is a compact EDC UV light that’s perfect for verifying currency and ID, or protecting yourself with germ and fluid detection. Stay safe, and uncover a hidden world.

– Red – 65 lumens – The Survivor is designed to help you operate stealthily in the dark. Soft red lighting allows the human eye to keep your pupils dilated, retaining and boosting your ability to see in low light conditions. Perfect for stargazing, navigation, and reading at night.

Source : Kickstarter

