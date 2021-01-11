ECS Liva Q1A mini PC



Mini PC manufacturer ECS has expanded its range unveiling to new system is taking the form of the ECS Liva Q1A and ECS Liva Q1A Plus. The tiny form factor mini PC systems measure just 2.9″ x 2.9″ x 1.4″ inches in size and feature a fanless design thanks to the inclusion of an aluminum heatsink.

Features of the ECS Liva Q1A and ECS Liva Q1A Plus mini PC systems include HDMI 2.0 output with support for HDMI CEC remote controls and connectivity via 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and Gigabit Ethernet. The new mini PCs are powered by Rockchip’s ARM processors and support Android 8.1 or Ubuntu 18.04 operating systems. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ECS, but as soon as more information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : ECS

