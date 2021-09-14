EcoFlow has this month introduced its new compact portable power station in the form of the EcoFlow DELTA mini portable power station capable of providing 882Wh of power allowing you to recharge a drone 12 times or a camera 38 times. The portable power solution can also run then electric kettle for half an hour or a TV for up to 6 hours and can provide up to 11 hours of emergency backup lighting power or power your laptop and router through blackouts if needed.

Equipped with fast charging technology the X-Stream AC fast recharge can go from flat to 80% charge in one hour, and a full charge in 1.6 hours, at a maximum 900W through standard AC outlets. EcoFlow say the power station offers the “fastest charging speed on the market, as comparable batteries can take three to seven hours to be fully recharged”.

EcoFlow DELTA mini power station charging options

EcoFlow DELTA mini portable power station can be charged in three ways via an AC wall outlets, car port or solar, achieving fast solar charging with 300W max input. Using a solar array, such as 1 x 400W panel or 2 x 160W solar panels, the DELTA mini can be fully recharged in four to eight hours.

“The DELTA mini is the smallest – and therefore, most portable and affordable – of EcoFlow’s professional-grade DELTA portable power station lineup,” said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. “Our customers know the DELTA series is built for capacity and multiple devices, and asked for a truly portable and quiet option they could pack in their truck to take to worksites or to outdoor festivals. We answered with the DELTA mini to provide an eco-friendly alternative to noisy gas generators.”

The EcoFlow DELTA power station is priced at $999.

Source : EcoFlow

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals