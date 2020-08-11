EA Access soon coming to Steam

Valve and EA have this week announced that EA Access will soon be available on Steam. Membership to EA Access provides access to EA titles for $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year and includes :

– Unlock exclusive challenges and rewards, member-only content, early trials of new releases, and access to a library of top titles.

– Play select new-release games for up to 10 hours even before they launch.

– Get more to play with unlimited access to a collection of Electronic Arts’ fan-favorite series and top titles.

– Save 10% on all EA digital purchases on Steam including game downloads, Season Passes, points packs, and DLC.

At the current time no specific date has been released as yet with Valve and EA stating it will be available “very soon”.

“EA Access members can download and try select upcoming Electronic Arts games before they’re released for a limited time. Yep – that’s right, you’ll be the first to play EA’s latest and greatest with an EA Access membership. And because you’re trying the real game, not a demo, your progress will carry over, so you can pick up where you left off if you decide to purchase the game.”

Source : Valve

