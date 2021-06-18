New Dynabook Tecra laptops launched

Dynabook has this week launched its completely redesigned 14-inch Tecra A40-J and 15-inch Tecra A50-J Tecra laptops, and will offer featured configurations of the Tecra A40-J and A50-J, or allow users to customize the laptop’s processor, memory, storage, screen and security options via the official Dynabook’s BTO program. The new Tecra laptops are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and can be fitted with up to 32GB of RAM on 2x SO-DIMM DDR4 3200 and up to 1 TB of SSD storage.

“The new modern designs of the Tecra A40 and A50 truly stand out from the crowd,” said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. “These new laptops incorporate the power and performance of a professional-grade laptop with a premium style that looks great in any work environment.”

Both the Tecra A40-J and A50-J have been developed to balance portability and performance with a distinct, premium design. With mobility at its core, the Tecra A40-J weighs 3.24 lbs. (1.45 kg) and boasts a large non-glare 14-inch HD or FHD screen in an 18.9 mm thin package. While its 15-inch sibling, the Tecra A50-J, offers a larger screen in a thin 19.9 mm design and weighs 3.64 lbs.2 (1.65 kg), for the modern hybrid user. The Tecra A50-J is now 22-percent lighter and 17-percent thinner than its predecessor.

“Each device has been carefully engineered to address the security and manageability challenges posed by the accelerated shift towards flexible working patterns. Thanks to Dynabook’s in-house BIOS with extensive security features, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, enterprise-grade encryption and optional Windows Hello fingerprint and face authentication, both devices help protect users against data, device and identify threats. Both the Tecra A40-J and A50-J meet Microsoft’s Secured-core PC requirements and expand Dynabook’s portfolio of highly-secure laptops. An optional smart card reader adds an additional layer of security where needed.”

Source : TPU

