Dying Light 2 launch date delayed

Gamers patiently waiting for the release of the second game in the Dying Light series will be disappointed to learn that developers Techland has today issued a statement, removing Dying Light 2 from the spring release window and delaying its launch indefinitely.

“We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.”

Dying Light is a first person action survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open world overrun by flesh-hungry zombies.

