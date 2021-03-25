Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



New SMART Modular ME2 SATA SSD storage unveiled

By

DuraFlash ME2 SATA SSD

Hardware manufacturer SMART Modular has introduced three new additions to its DuraFlash ME2 SATA SSD storage range this week in the form of the M.2 2242 SATA, mSATA (MO-300A) and Slim SATA (MO-297A) that complement the current M.2 2280 and 2.5″ SSD. All three of these new SSD storage solutions are available in a variety of capacities. The M.2 2242 is available in capacities from 240 GB to 960 GB and up to 560 MB/s Read and to 500 MB/s Write. The mSATA and Slim SATA are available in capacities from 240 GB to 1920 GB and up to 560 MB/s Read and 520 MB/s Write.

ME2 SATA SSD

“The new ME2 SATA SSD form factors are ideal for embedded computing, transportation, medical and industrial applications that require either smaller or legacy SSD form factors. Built with Triple-Level Cell (TLC) 3D NAND technology, they are available in both commercial (0 °C to 70 °C) and industrial (-40 °C to 85 °C) operating temperatures. The ME2 family SSDs provide enhanced reliability by incorporating advanced LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) error detection and correction, plus end-to-end data path protection ensuring extremely high data integrity and reliability.

All three SSDs feature SMART Modular’s proprietary NVMSentry firmware that combines features for both customization and/or optimized product performance. For example, the firmware algorithm is adjustable in order to tailor performance to meet specific application needs, plus there are add-on proprietary features available to customers, including enhanced secure erase and customized functions.”

Source : SM

Filed Under: Hardware, Technology News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets