AeroBand PocketDrum 2 drumsticks let you drum anywhere

PocketDrum 2 is a groundbreaking new product that sets you free from the traditional limitations of a drum kit. It’s ultra-portable and packed with the sounds of a full kit without the need to carry heavy, expensive drums. They are light as a feather, fit in your pocket and allow you to take the drumming experience anywhere. PocketDrum 2 makes realistic drum sounds that perfectly mimic the most common drums: CRASH, HI-HAT (CLOSED and OPENED), SNARE, BASS, TOM and RIDE.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $69 or £51, offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price of the digital drumsticks, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the PocketDrum 2 Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the PocketDrum 2 project watch the promotional video below.

“Dreaming of playing like a star drummer but haven’t ever touched the drum sticks or had a clue of what drumming really is? Never mind, here comes PocketDrum 2! Thanks to the immersive and realistic drumming experience, learning to drum is easy. You will be creating diverse dynamic rhythms and smoothly freestyling on your own in minutes.”

“Connect to your phone, tablet, TV or other devices, to enjoy grooving to the beat and jamming freely to your own beat or with friends and family.PocketDrum 2 is the type of thing that once you pick them up then you can’t tear yourself away from it. With various stage modes, no matter if you are a fresh noob or a star pro player, the real immersive gaming experience lets you go all-in with body and soul instantly, like magic! Ultra-low latency, premium sound quality, noise-free and more… Press the start button and begin your drumming journey anytime, anywhere.​”

PocketDrum 2 AeroBand app guides you to achieve a next-level user experience, say its creators. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official PocketDrum 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

