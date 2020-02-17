Drop Test: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola RAZR (video)

We just saw a durability test video for the new Galaxy Z Flip and now we have a drop test video for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola RAZR.
Both the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR are folding smartphones so they are less durable than many of the standard smartphones, lets see how they did in the drop tests.
As we can see from the video the handsets still worked after a number of the drop tests although they did get some permanent damage as you would expect.
Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro