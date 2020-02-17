Drop Test: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola RAZR (video)

We just saw a durability test video for the new Galaxy Z Flip and now we have a drop test video for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola RAZR.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR are folding smartphones so they are less durable than many of the standard smartphones, lets see how they did in the drop tests.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the handsets still worked after a number of the drop tests although they did get some permanent damage as you would expect.

Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals