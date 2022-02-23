Test the quality of your drinking water using the WaTalk cup

If you are concerned about the quality of your drinking water you may be interested in a new cup that allows you to quickly and easily test your water before you drink it. The WaTalk cup has been specifically designed to test drinking water quality and provides results in just 15 seconds. Providing you with peace of mind and the knowledge that the water you are drinking does not contain any contaminants.

The US Environmental Protection Agency sets the maximum level of turbidity in finished drinking water at 1 NTU and at no time >5 NTU; the vast majority of water treatment plants must be less than 0.3 NTU 95% of the time with a maximum of 1 NTU (United States Environmental Protection Agency 2012). Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $79 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates).

Test your drinking water quality

“It tests the turbidity of the water, which is one of the most vital and mandatory parameters for drinking water quality. Professionals test the turbidity of drinking water to rapidly check if it contains a dangerous amount of pollutants including bacteria. And now, anyone can at anywhere and anytime! Get a clean tap, bottled or filtered water! The easiest accurate water quality analyzer ever! Pour any drinking water, close the lid, press the button and wait for the result! LED on the device will tell you how safe it is within 30 seconds (15 seconds per test). “

If the WaTalk crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the WaTalk drinking water quality test cup project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the drinking water quality test cup, jump over to the official WaTalk crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

