Makers Justin and friend Brett have created a fantastic DIY joystick controlled laser drawing machine powered by an Arduino development board. The framework has been constructed from laser cut wood and other parts totalling under $20 purchase to complete the project check out the video below to learn more.

“In between studying breaks during midterm week, my friend Brett and I designed and built this machine that utilizes a laser and mirror system to draw luminescent light trails, controllable via a 3D printed joystick. The main goal was to use drawing techniques and materials people wouldn’t typically associate with drawing while instilling a sense of intrigue in the user.”

If you are interesting in building your very own all the laser cutting plans for the framework and required pieces are available to download from the instructables project page.

Source : AB

