Dragon Age Absolution series premiers on Netflix Dec 9th 2022

Netflix has this week released a new trailer for its upcoming new animated series based on the Dragon Age game franchise created by BioWare. Dragon Age: Absolution explores mature subjects concerning “freedom, power, and corruption set against the backdrop of adult animation“, and stars the voice acting skills of Kimberly Brooks, Matt Mercer, Ashly Burch, Sumalee Montano, Phil LaMarr, Keston John, Josh Keaton, Zehra Fazal, and more.

“With great power at stake, a group of mages, fighters, and thieves goes head to head against a sinister force possessing a dangerous artifact. This animated fantasy series is created by Mairghread Scott, writer of “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War”. Set in the world of BioWare’s award-winning video game franchise, and built in close collaboration with BioWare’s creative team – including head writers, and lead creative directors. Fear. Guilt. Pain. Can Miriam push aside her feelings to complete her mission – or will the trauma looming over her past finally catch up with her?”

Dragon Age Absolution

“Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 223 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.”

Source : YouTube





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals