Dragon Age 4 teaser trailer unveiled



As well as providing a quick glimpse at the new upcoming Mass Effect 4 game, BioWare has also provided a quick glimpse at the new Dragon Age 4 game first announced back in 2018. During this years Game Awards, BioWare released a new one minute trailer providing a quick glimpse of what you can expect from the storyline.

“The world of Dragon Age needs a new hero – someone who can take on the evil forces threatening Thedas. Get a first look at some of the new locations you’ll discover and the factions fighting by your side in the next chapter of Dragon Age.”

“Enter Thedas, a vibrant world of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities. The Dragon Age is a time of warring nations, savage combat, and secret magics. Now, the fate of this world teeters on a knife’s edge. Thedas needs a new hero; one they’ll never see coming. Forge a courageous fellowship to challenge the gathering storm. Friendship, drama, and romance abound as you bring striking individuals together into an extraordinary team. Become the hero and light the beacon of hope in their darkest moments.”

