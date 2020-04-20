DOOM Eternal speed run completed in just 27 minutes

World record holding speed runner Xamide as published a new record-breaking DOOM Eternal speed run which took just 27 minutes. As you can imagine a number of exploits within the game were used including level collision as well as running at 250 frames per second.

Check out the DOOM Eternal speed run from both the official Twitch and more entertainingly while developers at Bethesda watch the speed run, including executive producer Marty Stratton, director Hugo Martin, lead level designer Jerry Keehan, and lead game programmer Evan Eubanks.

“It’d be fun to just mess with them,” said director Martin, while executive producer Stratton suggests “adding an unskippable, exposition-heavy cutscene that only triggers when you fling yourself up into the skybox the way Xamide does to pass over large chunks of the levels”

“DOOM Eternal is barely a month old and speedrunners have already figured out how to finish the game in under a half hour. So ride along with Marty Stratton (Executive Producer), Hugo Martin (Game Director), Jerry Keehan (Level Design Director) and Evan Eubanks (Lead Game Programmer) as they watch their latest game get absolutely destroyed by world record speedunner: Xamide.”

Source : Twitch : Eurogamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals