DOOM Eternal officially launches

The highly anticipated DOOM Eternal game is now available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 PC systems, check out the review created by the team over at Rock Paper Shotgun. DOOM Eternal launched today March 20th and has been developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks.

The storyline of the latest game in the franchise is set two years after the events of 2016’s DOOM game. Earth has been overrun by demonic forces, wiping out 60% of the planet’s population. The Doom Slayer, having previously been teleported to an unknown location, returns to Earth with a new arsenal of weapons to save the human race from annihilation.

If you are interested in learning how to get the best performance from your PC edition of DOOM Eternal jump over to the Rock Paper Shotgun website by following the link below.

“It’s Doom Eternal review time. We’ve been waiting patiently to rip and tear and can now offer full impressions of the campaign (Battlemode isn’t currently live). Matthew grabs his Super Shotgun and with the help of shiny Doom Eternal PC gameplay explains why it’s one of the best action games he’s played in years. It’s bigger than the first game, with a lot more variety. Wondering how long is Doom Eternal? Matthew got through it in around 17 hours, but with a lot of time getting pasted by Archviles and trying to sniff our secrets. This Doom Eternal PC gameplay shows it running on a RTX 2080 Ti, so it has all the bells and whistles activated – our tech wizard is doing a full breakdown on Rock Paper Shotgun the site, so will post a link when it is live. It’s a very polished release on PC, with few technical hiccups, although we haven’t been able to test online features, like Battlemode or game invasions. “

Source : RPS

