Dodge Hornet PHEV unveiled

Earlier we saw the new Dodge EV concept and now Dodge has unveiled a new compact utility vehicle, the Dodge Hornet PHEV.

The Dodge Hornet comes with 285-plus horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque and it features an all-electric range of 30 miles.

The all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet was revealed today at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, with three vehicles showcasing the Dodge brand’s new entry in the CUV segment: the “Head of the Hive” Dodge Hornet R/T; the Dodge Hornet GT, the industry’s quickest, most powerful utility vehicle under $30,000; and the Dodge Hornet GT GLH Concept, which showcases available Direct Connection performance parts upgrades for the newest entry in the four-car Dodge vehicle lineup.

“The Dodge brand’s electrified transformation has left the starting line, with the all-new Dodge Hornet R/T representing the first electrified performance vehicle from Dodge,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “The Dodge Hornet is poised to jolt the mainstream compact utility vehicle segment with looks, feel and performance that are unmistakably Dodge. Hornet shakes up the status quo with aggressive Dodge styling, the most power in the segment from our multi-energy lineup, the best driving dynamics, a full lineup of segment-exclusive performance features, the best standard technology, as well available Direct Connection factory-backed performance upgrades. And this is just the start of the Dodge brand’s electrification journey.”

You can find out more details about the new Dodge Hornet PHEV at the Dodge website

Source Dodge

