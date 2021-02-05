Dodge begins production of the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat

Dodge has announced that production has begun for the most powerful SUV ever made, the Durango SRT Hellcat. The SUV is being produced at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8 that makes 710 horsepower and 645 pound-foot of torque.

The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission allowing the Durango SRT Hellcat to accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 180 mph. The Durango Hellcat will only be made for the 2021 model year, with deliveries arriving at dealerships in the spring.

The MSRP for the vehicle is $80,995 plus a $1495 destination charge. Dodge has said that about 2000 Durango SRT Hellcat models will be produced in the US market. You can bet any found left on dealer showrooms will carry a markup over that sticker price.

