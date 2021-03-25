DockPro hub offers 16-in-1 connectivity

If you are in the market for a small yet versatile USB-C hub you may be interested to know that the DockPro has launched via Kickstarter this week and has been specifically designed to transform your laptop into a complete workstation whenever required. Not only that but the DockPro is equipped with a 10,000 mAh POWER BANK to give that extra stretch of power for your laptop, tablet or phone when needed.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates). If the DockPro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October2021. To learn more about the DockPro portable Hub project watch the promotional video below.

“There is nothing worse than sitting down in front of your computer and having to struggle for hours with your setup. Our solution was to create a simple and effective device that will streamline your office setup, thereby eliminating stress and frustration. We have created the ultimate docking station for your laptop. Thinking of every aspect of an office, DockPro is sure to make your life easier. With 16 practical features, our goal was to make our product hassle-free, versatile, and easy to use.”

“DockPro is specifically designed for universal compatibility. New devices on the market, such as Apple and Huawei are all changing their ports to USB 3.0, this means that most older connectors are rendered useless, such as HDMI, traditional VGA, and AUX ports etc.”

“To make DockPro the best docking hub on the market, we pulled out all the stops. We wanted to make sure that all your devices and connectors could be plugged into DockPro so that you can have a peace of mind. On the docking hub itself, we have a USB-C PD connector that plugs into your USB-C/ThunderBolt port on your laptop to unleashed the full potential of your devices.”

Source : Kickstarter

