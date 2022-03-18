DockLight makes it easy to change your ceiling lights

If you would like to be able to change your ceiling lights without rewiring you may be interested in a new lighting fixture called the DockLight. Featuring a magnetic connection system and an integrated 230V to 12V transformer the DockLight has been designed by electrical engineering specialist Edwin Falk based in Bielefeld, Germany.

The DockLight platflorm allows you to change a variety of different ceiling lights quickly and easily. The lamps are held to the docking station with the help of several ultra-strong magnets, allowing for a simple and user-friendly change of lamps without using any tools.

Magnetic ceiling light transformer

“Lighting is very important in a building since it improves the mood by creating a warm and bright ambiance, unlike the gloomy and unattractive space. Lighting is the most important aspect of interior design. No matter how beautiful space is, without good lighting, it’s nothing but darkness. That’s why many property owners invest in better, safer, and more economical room lighting. In order to improve the lighting industry, we were inspired to create DockLight with a mission to develop a universal docking station with linked lights that allows quick and easy switching between several ceiling lights. “

If the DockLight crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the DockLight project review the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $115 or £85 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The docking station contains a magnetic holding system which the ceiling lights are attached and a power supply that is automatically tapped when the light is docked. To ensure safety, we have incorporated an integrated transformer (230V ->12V) which prevents you from getting a shock in case you touch the connection. We provide several compatible ceiling LED lights of 12V that are docked to the docking station. We use LED lights because they are long-lasting, low maintenance, energy-saving, highly efficient, and affordable in the long run. Besides, they do not produce heat in form of infrared radiation which makes them perfect lights for all types of weather. Energy conservation is a global issue since it contributes to the eradication of global warming. More households, institutions, and companies are embracing energy-efficient lighting systems. “

“Installing a new light fixture is the best way of changing a dull room into a dazzling one. The market has a wide variety of light features and chandeliers that one can pick from but the process of installation is hectic and might require an electrician since poor installation techniques can lead to lethal shock or fire. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the , jump over to the official DockLight crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals