DJI Mavic Air 2 offers 34 min flight time and 48mp images for $799

After a number of leaked images have given us a glimpse of what we could expect from the new DJI Mavic Air 2, DJI has today officially unveiled and launched the new drone that is capable of offering a 34 minute flight time and capable of capturing 4K 60 frames per second video and 48 megapixel photos. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about the compact portable drone.

Features of the new DJI Mavic Air 2 drone inlcude 48MP Photo, 4K/60fps Video, 10km 1080p Video Transmission, 34-Min Max Flight Time, FocusTrack, HDR Photo, Video, Panorama and 8K Hyperlapse. The new Mavic Air 2 drone also features SmartPhoto, enabling it to integrate scene recognition, HyperLight, and HDR into one mode for optimal results. “Scene recognition optimizes different camera parameters for various scenes and supports intelligent recognition of five categories: sunset, skies, grass, snow, and trees” says DJI.

“Mavic Air 2 takes power and portability to the next level, offering advanced features in a compact form factor. Intelligent shooting functions and excellent image quality put aerial masterpieces within reach. Safer, smarter flight enables you to up your game while fully enjoying the creative process. Master creative aerial shots thanks to effortlessly smooth 4K/60fps video. The D-Cinelike flat color profile retains more information for post-processing. The HEVC (H.265) video codec records more image information, uses less storage, and preserves the dynamic range and detail of your footage, ensuring next-level content”

“The secret to incredible HDR video is a high-performance Quad Bayer image sensor. A single frame separates exposure levels in different areas, accurately capturing light and dark details. The images are layered to create a colorful, balanced, and eye-catching picture with higher dynamic range With a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, Mavic Air 2 captures impressive 48MP photos. Get ready to take your aerial content to the next level.”

Source : DJI

