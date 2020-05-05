DJI Mavic Air 2 now available from Apple from $780

Ahead of being made available anywhere else the new DJI Mavic Air 2 camera drone and Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo bundle is now exclusively available to purchase from the Apple online store priced at $779.95 and $989.95 respectively. In a few days time the DJI Mavic Air 2 and Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo will also be available to purchase from other online retailer such as Amazon, Adorama and more from May 12th 2020 onwards.

DJI has equipped the Mavic Air 2 camera drone with FocusTrack intelligent tracking modes includes Active Track 3.0, Spotlight, and Point of Interest 3.0 making it easy to create professional quality footage. Check out the quick demonstration video below to learn more about what you can expect from the DJI Mavic Air 2 drone.

“Mavic Air 2 takes power and portability to the next level, offering advanced features in a compact form factor. Intelligent shooting functions and excellent image quality put aerial masterpieces within reach. Safer, smarter flight enables you to up your game while fully enjoying the creative process.

Master creative aerial shots thanks to effortlessly-smooth, 4K/60fps video. The D-Cinelike flat color profile retains more imaging information for post-processing. The HEVC (H.265) video codec records more image information, uses less storage, and preserves the dynamic range and detail of your footage, ensuring next-level content in no time.”

Features of the DJI Mavic Air 2 drone include :

– Ultra-Clear Details: 1/2-Inch Image Sensor, 48MP Photo, and 4K/60fps Video

– Stunning HDR Photo, Video, and Panorama

– Capture Cinematic Shots automatically with Hyperlapse and QuickShots

– Shoot Professional-Quality footage with FocusTrack, a suite of intelligent tracking modes including Active Track 3.0

– Fly Longer: 34-Min Max Flight Time and 240-Min Max Remote Controller Battery Life

– Fly Smarter and Safer: APAS 3.0 Obstacle Avoidance

– Fly Farther, See Clearer: OcuSync 2.0 allows for 10km 1080p/30fps Video Transmission

