XMG DJ 15 laptops with Intel 10th Gen Core U-Series CPUs introduced

DJ’s maybe interested in a new range of laptop specifically designed to complement DJ setups, the DJ 15 laptop is the first designed, optimized and tested specifically to meet the needs of professional DJs. Weighing 1.6 kg, the laptop features a 15″ non-glare Full HD IPS display, wide array of standard ports, is entirely bloatware-free, and perfectly tuned to the DJ 15’s hardware components.

“The XMG DJ 15 is a machine designed, optimized and tested specifically for digital DJing. 10th-generation intel processors offer more than enough power to run your favourite DJ software with all its features. It comes with three USB ports (2x USB 3.2 and 1x USB 2.0 for backwards compatibility with older peripherals) plus a USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 combo port, an RJ45 Ethernet port and an SD card reader, as well as full-size HDMI and a Mini DisplayPort. “

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The DJ 15 has a thin chassis made of aluminium with a resin mold on the bottom, keeping the weight at just 1.6 kg. Together with the lightweight power adapter, it will easily fit into any DJ backpack. The machine features a non-glare 15” Full HD IPS display and has enough battery life to keep you company for hours as you compile playlists on the way to a gig… or watch your favourite series.”

The XMG DJ 15 laptops are available in two colors, either “classic silver” or an “eye-catching red” and the XMG DJ 15 and XMG DJ 15 RED are immediately available priced from €1,220, offering an Intel’s Core i5-10210U supported by 16 GB DDR4 RAM, together with a 1 TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD and optimized Windows 10 Pro installation.

Source : TPU : Bestware

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals