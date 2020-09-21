Build a full size arcade cabinet with this months HackSpace magazine

Raspberry Pi Press has made available the next issue of its excellent HackSpace magazine, providing details on how you can build your very own full-size DIY arcade cabinet. the magazine is now available as a physical printed edition £6 or available to download for free from the Raspberry Pi Press website.

Other features in next month’s HackSpace magazine issue include:

– Defeat the sun’s rays with ASA 3D printing

– Discover new things to do with plywood

– Send signals the only fashioned way with touch-tones

– Ponder Schrödinger’s blinkenlights

“Forget the world of work for a while and build a full-sized arcade cabinet, complete with clicky buttons, joystick and even a coin machine to extort money from yourself. We’ll guide you through all the steps needed to make your own personal time wasting machine, from cutting the MDF to setting up your retro gaming platform.”

Source : Raspberry Pi Press

