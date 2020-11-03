3-Axis DIY camera slider

Photographers and makers interested in building their very own DIY camera slider may be interested in a new project published to the Thingiverse website by YouTuber “isaac879”. The latest project builds on a previous camera slider project designed for a Canon EOS 250D (EOS Rebel SL3) DSLR camera. The project is open source and all design files, component list and instructions have been kindly provided enabling you to build your very own. This 3-Axis slider is made from mostly 3D printed parts, M3 nuts and bolts and 2040 V-slot aluminum extrusion.

“In 16th microstepping mode, axis speeds are limited to about 20 degrees per second for the pan, 15 degrees per second for the tilt and 20mm per second for the slider. This limit is due to the software/microcontroller speed which is only able to produce ~4000 step pulses per second for the 3 stepper motors. In half stepping mode speeds about eight times higher should be possible depending on acceleration profiles and camera weight.”

“The pan, tilt and slider are almost completely silent in 16th microstepping mode. In half stepping mode when moving at full speed the noise is audible.The maximum weight I have tested it with is just over 1kg. This was with my Canon EOS 250D with the heaviest lens I have (Canon EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6) and a Rode Video Mic Pro+. This worked without any issues although some shaking does occur when rapidly changing directions.”

isaac879 also created a custom PCB for the electronics which mostly consist of an Arduino Nano, Bluetooth module, TMC2208 stepper drivers and Hall effect sensors. The code, schematics and parts lists are available on his GitHub repository via the link below

Source : Thingiverse : GitHub : Adafruit

