Distraction free writing anywhere with the Freewrite Alpha

Being able to find a quiet place with your thoughts to write your latest novel, article or report is not as easy as it sometimes seems. Especially when you have a busy family life or need to carry out thoughtful creation in a busy working environment. Writers looking for a way to enjoy distraction free writing may be interested in a new piece of kit called the Freewrite Alpha which is now available to back via Indiegogo. The project has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 800 backers with still 30 days left.

The Freewrite Alpha is a small device equipped with a full-size QWERTY keyboard and an ergonomic design providing the perfect portable writing tool for inspiration and zero distractions. With a 100 hour battery life, wireless cloud synchronization and a lightweight portable design the Freewrite Alpha offers a unique portable writing experience.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $269 or £252 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Writing in flow state isn’t easy. It requires complete isolation from all distraction – a total elimination of ‘context switching.’ Context switching occurs when your brain switches its focus from one task to another. According to a UC Irvine study, even a few seconds of distraction from an incoming text, a social media notification, or an email requires 23 minutes on average to fully refocus. Alpha eliminates these context switching distractions and give you a devoted place just for writing. “

With the assumption that the Freewrite Alpha crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Freewrite Alpha distraction free writing project checkout the promotional video below.

“Even harder than building new habits is breaking old ones. That’s why many would-be writers have struggled to write their first short story, book of poetry, or epic novel. Most use a computer: a place where they’ve developed lots of different habits other than writing. On Alpha, you can only write. Alpha separates you from your old writing habits. Say goodbye to writer’s block. “

