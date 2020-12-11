Disney+ to cost $7.99 a month from next March

Disney has announced that it will be increasing the price of its Disney+ streaming service to $7.99 a month from next March.

From March 2021 Disney+ will cost $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and Disney will also offer a range of other bundles with Hulu, ESPN etc.

Beginning March 26, 2021, Disney+ will be priced in the U.S. at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, while the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be priced at $13.99 per month. A new agreement with Comcast was also announced, that will bring Disney+ and ESPN+ experiences to Comcast X1 set-top boxes and Flex platforms in the first quarter of 2021, joining Hulu which became available on these platforms in Spring 2020. Additionally, Hulu customers will also be able to subscribe to ESPN+ within the Hulu user interface and access the ESPN+ lineup of sports programming there beginning in early 2021.

Disney is planning to use the extra money to produce more content for its streaming platform and they are looking top launch more than 100 new titles each year.

Source Disney

