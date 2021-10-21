Disciples Liberation mature, dark fantasy strategy RPG launches

Those of you patiently waiting for the highly anticipated launch of Disciples Liberation will be pleased to know that it is now available to play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles offering a turn-based strategy RPG from the development team at Frima Studio. Check out the gameplay trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the mechanics, gameplay and storyline of Disciples Liberation.

“Disciples: Liberation is a mature, dark fantasy strategy RPG with turn-based combat. Liberate the land of Nevendaar and uncover the endless stories hidden within this richly detailed world where every decision has a consequence, and every wrong move could be deadly. Explore a rich overworld and align with a variety of in-world factions: from a human empire tinged by religious extremism to the dark forces of the undead lead by a mad queen. Assemble a team to gather precious resources, sway political standing, and take on brutal beasts in intricate turn-based battles.”

80+ hour single-player campaign: experience a sprawling dark fantasy epic over three acts, with more than 270 quests and objectives, and five unique endings to unlock

Explore a war-torn realm: journey through a sprawling world in ruin and work to unearth its endless secrets, hidden treasures, and bloody past

Write your own story: pick from four uniquely skilled classes and define your place in the world, recruiting others to your cause from an assortment of factions

Build a base: take on quests for precious resources and use your political savvy to build a place of planning and sanctuary

Fight for your life: recruit 50+ units and amass an army best suited to your play style; hone both steel and spell in intricate-turned based combat.

Challenge deadly bosses: test your mettle and pit your party against horrific monsters and beasts, each requiring a unique strategy

Choice is everything: let your decisions guide your fate and directly influence what sort of leader you become

Fight your friends: put forth the ultimate challenge and battle for supremacy in 2-player online skirmishes

Source : Steam

