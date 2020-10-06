SympleNote digital note pads for Apple iPad and Pencil

Rick Hedrick has designed a range of digital notepads specifically for Apples iPad range of tablets and Apple Pencil uses, offering a range of ready to use layouts to provide improved alternatives to the conventionally designed bullet and grid note pads.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $12 or £10, offering a considerable discount of approximately 75October 2020% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the SympleNote digital notpads Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the SympleNote digital notpads project play the promotional video below.

“I design a series of easy-to-follow, multi-page, hyperlinked, note pads for the Apple iPad/iPad Pro. Not just the familiar, line, bullet, and grid, but I have also created multi-size layouts and an exclusive ‘Hyper-Bullet’ design. SympleNote is easy to keep up with; seamless navigational hyperlinks allow you to keep notes tailored to how you work and get work done. Making notes, most importantly, retrieving those notes, should not be complicated and require extra effort.”

“SympleNote won’t replace your sticky paper notes, but it will help keep them from getting in a wad that is impossible to read. Now your notes and ideas are in one place. SympleNote consists of four different Digital Note Pad Editions: Classic (25 pages, 2 styles, 7 colors)- Steno (25 pages, 7 colors) – Cornell (20 pages, 6 styles) – Graphic (25 pages, 5 styles)”

Learn more about the unique layouts offered by the SympleNote Digital Note Pads and their features. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official SympleNote digital notpads crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

