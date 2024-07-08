Ever found yourself frustrated with inaccurate measurements that ruin your DIY projects? Imagine transforming your measuring tasks with a tool that combines the best of digital and laser technology. The XTape1 Modular Digital Laser Tape Measure is here to transform the way you approach interior design, DIY projects, home decor, and woodworking. This innovative device is packed with features that ensure precision, efficiency, and ease of use, making it an indispensable addition to your toolkit.

XTape1 Kickstarter

Key Takeaways Combines digital and laser technology for enhanced measuring tasks.

Modular design promotes sustainability and extends tool life.

Offers unparalleled versatility with digital and laser measuring capabilities.

Ensures peak precision with upgraded green laser and live angle display.

App connectivity for easy data transmission and storage.

Environmental resilience for consistent accuracy in harsh conditions.

Early bird pricing are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $219 or £172 (depending on current exchange rates). One of the standout features of the XTape1 is its modular design. This allows you to quickly and easily replace the tape module, promoting sustainability and extending the life of your tool. No more discarding the entire device when the tape wears out—simply swap out the module and continue with your project. This not only saves you money in the long run but also reduces waste, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

Laser Measure

The XTape1 combines digital and laser measuring capabilities, offering unparalleled versatility. Whether you’re measuring short distances or spanning long gaps, this tool has you covered. The clear IPS screen displays digital measurements with crystal clarity, ensuring you can read your data effortlessly. Imagine working on a complex woodworking project and needing to measure both small and large sections accurately; the XTape1 makes this task seamless.

Accuracy

Accuracy is paramount in any measuring task, and the XTape1 delivers peak precision. The upgraded green laser extends the range and improves alignment on various surfaces, making it easier to measure hard-to-reach places. The live angle display provides real-time feedback, ensuring you get the exact angle you need. For instance, if you’re installing new kitchen cabinets, the live angle display helps you achieve perfect alignment, ensuring a professional finish.

Assuming that the XTape1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the XTape1 modular digital laser tape measure project appraise the promotional video below.

For those who love tech integration, the XTape1 offers app connectivity. You can transmit and store your measurement data via an app, making it easy to keep track of your progress and share information with others. The 1/N Line Split Function and incremental measurement features further enhance your efficiency by automating complex calculations. Imagine being able to divide a room into equal sections for a painting project without manually calculating each segment—the XTape1 does it for you.

OptiTracking Sensor

The XTape1 also excels in environmental resilience. Whether you’re working in dusty, sandy, or wet conditions, this tool maintains its accuracy, thanks to its robust design. The Super OptiTracking Sensor ensures consistent tape blade reading, providing reliable measurements every time. This means you can confidently use the XTape1 in a variety of settings, from construction sites to home renovations, without worrying about environmental factors affecting its performance.

Modular Digital Laser Tape Measure

In essence, the XTape1 is designed to provide accurate, efficient, and user-friendly measuring solutions for a wide range of projects. Its advanced features and durable construction make it a must-have for anyone serious about precision and efficiency in their work. Whether you’re a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast, the XTape1 will undoubtedly elevate your measuring tasks to a new level of excellence.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the modular digital laser tape measure, jump over to the official XTape1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

