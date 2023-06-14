Diabolic Drive stealthy, Red Team wireless injection tool

Diabolic Drive is a new wireless injection tool that can be used by cybersecurity experts to carry out penetration testing on networks and business infrastructures. The stealthy modern wireless keystroke injection tool takes the form of a universal flash drive PCB with 64 GB of storage.

Once plugged into a system users can interact with it normally and Diabolic drive can be accessed remotely, over Wi-Fi. “Fire your payload remotely and precisely, or pre-program the drive if you will not be there when it is plugged in.” Soon to be launching via Crowd Supply the Diabolic Drive opens up untold social engineering attack possibilities.

“You can program the ESP8266 two ways. OTA (over the air) through the web interface or with the ATMEGA32U4 acting as a serial bridge, giving you full control. When you plug the drive in, the USB has native support through it’s transceiver, which handles the connection. You can program the ATMEGA32U4 via Arduino IDE, and you can access its bootloader via defined pins. Instructions are available in our GitHub repo.”

Diabolic Drive

“Diabolic Drive .. a wireless key stroke injection tool that looks completely the same as a normal flash drive but the main point here is it has an embedded real flash storage memory of 32 GB that can be used whatever you want for as much social engineering scenarios as your thoughts take you ! or even for payload delivery in worst cases “

“When Diabolic Drive is plugged into a host computer it acts just like a regular USB Flash Drive, including any audio notification you would normally hear. Your computer will identify Diabolic Drive as flash drive and HID device simultaneously, but only audio ping once, like a standard drive. The payload delivered by Diabolic Drive is customizable and simple to write. It uses generic BadUSB script similar to DuckyScript language, so there is no need to compile. You can even write your payload on the fly through the Web UI.”

Source : Github : Crowd Supply



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals