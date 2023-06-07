New eco-friendly net-zero Flash Drive C175 ECO

In the wake of World Environment Day’s ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ campaign, Team Group has launched an innovative product that aligns with the global need for sustainability – the C175 ECO Net-zero Flash Drive.

This flash drive, a testament to Team Group’s commitment towards sustainability, has been crafted from 75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics. The company’s conscientious effort to employ PCR plastics is a significant step towards minimizing the usage of new plastics, enabling the recycling and reuse of waste plastics.

You’ll be pleased to know that using this eco-friendly Flash Drive not only aligns with the principles of a circular economy but also results in a 69% reduction in carbon emissions. This is achieved without compromising on the durability and efficacy of the plastic materials used, ensuring an efficient storage solution with a smaller carbon footprint.

Environmental savings

If you are wondering how significant the environmental impact of using this flash drive is, consider this: The manufacturing of just 100,000 C175 ECO Net-zero Flash Drives is equivalent to saving nearly 203,000 sheets of A4 paper or eliminating the use of 9,200 PET water bottles (600ml).

What does this mean for you? It means that by choosing the C175 ECO Net-zero Flash Drive, you are effectively saving 2 sheets of A4 paper or 0.1 PET bottles. This may not seem much on an individual basis. But if every company worldwide replaced it’s plastic casing with recycled eco-friendly alternatives it could make a huge difference to the future of our planet and we have to start somewhere.

Eco-consciousness design and marketing

You’ll love the aesthetics of the C175 ECO Net-zero Flash Drive. Designed with a green color palette, the flash drive encapsulates the spirit of environmental protection. The sage green undertone symbolizes our polluted environment, while the bright matcha green signifies the rejuvenation of new life, similar to a budding leaf.

Adding to its appeal is the ingenuity of a concealed storage clip. Not only does this clever design prevent cap loss but it also reduces potential pollution, further strengthening Team Group’s commitment to safeguarding our planet. With the launch of the C175 ECO Net-zero Flash Drive, Team Group hopes to raise environmental awareness and provide consumers with an eco-friendly storage option.

Source : Team Group



