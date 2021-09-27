This Week On Xbox features Diablo II Resurrected and more

As you can imagine the latest This Week On Xbox released by Major Nelson features the highly anticipated release of the new Diablo II Resurrected remastered game from Blizzard Entertainment. Which is now available to play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch. But as always plenty of other news from the Xbox platform including new releases for games such as Sable, Lost Judgment and more.

This Week On Xbox featured games :

“Diablo II Resurrected is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo® II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II Resurrected features:

– Remastered graphics—monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.

– An epic story told through five distinct acts.

– Classic gameplay—the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.

– Updated Battle.net support.

– Planned support for cross-progression—take your progress wherever you play… and much more!”

“Diablo II: Resurrected includes all content from both Diablo II and its epic expansion Diablo II: Lord of Destruction®. Battle your way through icy caverns, horrific tombs filled with undead abominations, and frozen wastelands to the frigid summit of Mount Arreat and stop Baal, the Lord of Destruction. Raise hell with two Lord of Destruction playable classes—the cunning Assassin, master of traps and shadow disciplines, and the savage Druid, a bold shapeshifter and summoner who commands primal elemental magic.”

