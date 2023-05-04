Martinica powerful Bosch sensor ATDSAMD21 MCU development board

A new Bosch sensor development board will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website in the form of the Martinica equipped with wireless connectivity and enhance security all bundled in an Arduino MKR form factor. Martinica can be used to monitor environmental conditions in a variety of spaces and specifications include a design based on the ATDSAMD21 MCU.

As well as ARM Cortex-M0+, ATWINC1500 WiFi wireless connectivity, ATECC608B-TFLXTLSU-PROTO CryptoAuthentication, Sensors: BME688 temperature humidity pressure VOC with A.I, NFC, External FLASH Memory, Battery charger for LiPo Battery, 10 pin connector for JLink Programmer/Debugger, 100% Arduino software and hardware compatibility and Compatible with Microchip Studio and X-Lab IDEs.

Martinica development board

“Martinica is a powerful wireless sensor development board with enhanced security in an Arduino MKR form factor. Martinica incorporates a Bosch Sensortec BME688 environmental sensor with an embedded A.I. core that can be trained to detect and measure temperature, humidity, pressure and VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) gasses. It also boasts the the ATECC608B-TFLXTLSU-PROTO, an enhanced security chip that allows secure, wireless transmission of data. Martinica can be programmed in Arduino IDE or Native IDE to unleash the full potential of the device.

Looking at real time data and historical logs one could detect critical issues such as too high or too low humidity, poor air quality, or the presence of dangerous gasses, and solve or at least mitigate issues before they become real problems. Martinica can do things like detect wildfires, or prevent food spoilage. It could let you optimize conditions for plants and gardens, or optimize power consumption in everyday households.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Crowd Supply





