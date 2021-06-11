Wainlux L3 powerful desktop laser cutter

Makers, developers and hobbyists in the market for a desktop laser cutter which is also capable of engraving and comes with a powerful 10w dual laser, may be interested in the Wainlux L3 which has launched via Kickstarter this month. The crowdfunding campaign is already raised over $260,000 thanks to over 390 backers with still 36 days remaining. The latest design built on the companies previous successful Kickstarter campaigns and offers a larger cutting and engraving surface with a 529 dpi and 98% light efficiency.

The body of the L3 is an aluminum structure that is durable and rigid. Left and right linear guide rails ensure the laser head moves synchronously along the x-axis, this means that intricately detailed designs can be reproduced reliably over and over again with perfect accuracy.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $549 or £391 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Wainlux L3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Wainlux L3 laser cutter project view the promotional video below.

“Small at-home laser machines are not powerful enough to produce your favorite patterns while heavier machines often cost a fortune. You need a slimmed-down industrial laser cutter & engraver, yet with industrial power! Wainlux L3 helps you realize your creative potential at the touch of a button.”

” With Wainlux L3, your creative designs come to life thanks to its powerful 10W twin-beam laser. Its versatility is endless – create home decor, gifts for friends, 3D toys, or small businesses you are planning to start in 2021. Anything…as much as you can imagine! “

“By sharing the K6 with so many creative people, we learned a great deal about the features most important to users. Your valuable feedback and suggestions helped guide the development of our latest product – Wainlux L3, the perfect outlet for your creativity.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the laser cutter, jump over to the official Wainlux L3 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

