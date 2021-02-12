Build your own desktop injection moulding machine for $200

Makers, developers and hobbyists interested in building their very own desktop DIY injection moulding machine. May be interested in a new video posted to the Buster Beagle 3D YouTube channel providing a tutorial on how you can create your very own for around $200. The video provides step-by-step instructions as well as a building materials list and other resources to get you started, check it out embedded below.

The project uses a Bench Drill Press Stand x2 together with a custom Stainless Steel Chamber and Plunger available to purchase from the Buster Beagle 3D online store. In the form of a 304 Stainless Steel Heat Chamber, Plunger, and Plunger Tophat Bung. The custom parts are required to complete the DIY Injector molding machine by Buster Beagle 3D, and all the parts were custom designed and manufactured to withstand the heat and pressure of the injection molding process. The Chamber Volume is 1.33 cubic inches in size and the complete bundle is priced at $115.

Source : Adafruit

