ANAVI solder desktop fume extractor now available on Crowd Supply

If you have been patiently waiting for the ANAVI solder fume extractor to become available on the Crowd Supply website will be pleased to know that starter kits are now available from $49 with worldwide shipping expected to take place during October 2020.

Four different kits are available taking the form of the starter kit priced at $49, the advanced kit priced at $59, the developer kit priced at $69 and the family kit priced at $219 offering three adavnced kits at a reduced price watch the demonstration BDO below to learn more about the handy desktop soldering fume extractor. The ANAVI Fume Extractor has a dedicated slots for a mini OLED I²C display and MQ-135 gas sensor module as well as slots up to 3 additional I²C sensor modules.

“Soldering is fun but soldering fumes are dangerous for the health. Stay safe and healthy by using a fume extractor. Existing products on the market are bulky, noisy and without any smart features. The alternative is ANAVI Fume Extractor! ANAVI Fume Extractor comes as a do-it-yourself (DIY) kit that combines open source hardware with free and open source software. It is lightweight and can be even become portable with a USB power bank. The carbon filters and all parts are replaceable.”

Specifications :

– Fan: 80mm 5V DC 0.25A with replaceable carbon filter

– CPU: Tensilica L106 32-bit processor (ESP8266)

– Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

– Gas sensor support: MQ-135 for air quality or any other 5 V MQ analog gas sensor

– Peripherals: Mini OLED display, UART pins for flashing custom firmware, button, three slots for I²C sensors

– Compatibility: Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, Home Assistant, OpenHAB, ThingSpeak, MQTT, and any modern web browser

– Certification: Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) BG000060

– Dimensions: 80x128x62mm

Source : Crowd Supply

