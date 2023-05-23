Desktop charging station with retractable USB-C cable

Baseus has this week launched a new 65w desktop charging station that comes complete with a handy retractable USB-C cable and the ability to power six devices from one compact device. Featuring simultaneous fast charging the PowerCombo charging station provides the equivalent of a five port power strip, 3 x USB ports and 65W fast charging USB-C connection.

The desktop charger is capable of charging an Apple MacBook Pro from flat to 45% full in just 30 minutes or an iPhone 14 from flat to 54% in 30 minutes or perhaps an iPad Pro from flat to 35% in 30 minutes. Other features include under voltage protection, overvoltage protection, overcurrent protection, electrostatic protection, shock protection auto power cut-off and surge protection.

“As a charger, it has 1 USB-C supporting PD 65 W, and a 60 W USB A port, allowing users to charge a wide range of devices including smartphones, laptops, earbuds, tablets, and more. As a power strip, it offers 3 outlets to power up mid-consumption electronics like a monitor, printer, fax, PC, and more through a single power station, though, the maximum load is 1625 W for using all 3 at a time.

But what sets it apart, is that a handy 2.6 ft retractable USB C cable is built-in, making charging any USB C devices a breeze by simply reaching the cable and pulling it to the appropriate length to keep your desk free of clutter and to save the effort of looking around for a charging cable. The idea behind this product is to streamline your production space.”

Desktop charging station

“The Baseus PowerCombo Tower Series Smart 65 W Desktop Power Strip, a centralized hybrid of charger, power strip, and charging cable with multiple safety protection features, meets the daily needs of multiple outlets use while keeping the desktop tidy, and serves as the safest one-stop charging solution on the desktop, whether at home or in the office.”

“The second great wall is the BDIP Baseus Digital Intelligent Power, a technology that monitors circuit status to detect malfunctions like overload, overvoltage, undervoltage, overcurrent, short-circuit, and more, then actively cuts off the power in 0.1 seconds, solidifying the barrier.

Yet, Baseus has gone further. The case is made of fire-retardant material, ensuring that the product is safe-to-use inside out, and is also superpowered by GaN technology which increases power conversion, resulting in less power loss translating to less heat generation, thereby cutting off the odds of causing damage. In short, this charging station features 8 safety protections, keeping its user and their devices safe 24/7 without requiring supervision.”

Source : Baseus



