The Modern Lamp is a touch speaker, wireless charger and more

The Modern Lamp, designed and created by the team at Venere Interior based in Milano, Italy. Has this month launched via Kickstarter and is now available to back, offering a unique design that combines a wireless charger, Bluetooth connectivity and touch speaker system in a desk lamp.

Controls are easily accessible from the top of the lamp annexed to the wireless charging pad is a stepless brightness control and can also be set to sleep mode with a long press. A discreetly hidden subwoofer is behind the wood paneling, and combines with the internal speaker system to provide 360° sound.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $243 or £180 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Modern Lamp campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Modern Lamp Smart lamp project review the promotional video below.

“We are an Italian Startup who is trying to enter the world of design and techonology by joining creativity and aesthetic. Our first lamp model came about with the idea of refurbishing houses in an innovative and technological way. We wanted to make everyday actions in our own house simple as, for example, listening to music, reloading the phone and adjusting the level of the lights. “

“All this is thanks to a single device. In order to respect our design ideals, we have given a bonsai form (a miniature tree) and the colour of a tree torso to remember the subject of nature to which we are very attached. “

“The materials we have used are few and of quality, such as tissues, aluminium and last-generation LED lamps that have a durability of more than 70 000 hours.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Smart lamp, jump over to the official Modern Lamp crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals