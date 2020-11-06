Demon’s Souls PS5 character creator and photo mode unveiled

Gavin Moore Creative Director at SIE Worldwide Studios External Development has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal for the first time the new Demon’s Souls character creator and Photo Mode. “Create a character that speaks to you, then capture their triumphs with an all-new Photo Mode.”

“Rebuilding Demon’s Souls from the ground up has been a daunting task, not only because of the original title’s grand scope, but also because we know how much this game is beloved by PlayStation fans. We love it, too, and that’s why we have gone to great lengths to recreate every feature of the original game on PS5, and that includes the character creator.

To create your character as you see fit is to build an emotional connection to the world of Demon’s Souls. You don’t play as a muscle-bound barbarian or a mighty god but an average person, vulnerable and familiar. Together you will face the same fears and overcome the same challenges. Watching your beloved character die is painful, but this spurs you to take revenge, reentering the battle. Each victory is ever sweeter because your creation lives on.

With this new character creator, you will be able to customize your appearance with up to 16 million permutations. We’ve added many more customization options than you’ll remember from the PS3 game, and also worked hard to ensure there is a satisfying variety possible for those who wish to tinker with every slider. Play as yourself, or who you want to be. Here are just a few of the many possible combinations.”

Check out five major changes you can expect in the new remastered Demon’s Souls game when played on the next-generation PlayStation 5 launching next week. If you are thinking of queueing up at your local game store to purchase a PlayStation 5 on launch day will be disappointed to learn that Sony has announced that the new PlayStation 5 console will only be available online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals