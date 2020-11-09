Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 demo provide 12 mins of new gameplay



The highly anticipated new Demon’s Souls game will be launching in a few days time on November 12th, 2020, offering gamers a fully rebuilt Demon’s Souls specially for the new PlayStation 5 console also launching in a few days time. “If you’ve never endured the Valley of Defilement, faced the intimidating Penetrator boss, or rolled credits on this truly mind-bending story, let us simply say: you are in for a treat” says Brett Elston

Manager, Content Communications at SIE.

“In this tour, we’re sticking with the offline experience – once the game launches, you’ll be able to discover the asynchronous and synchronous multiplayer features* that make Demon’s Souls so adored among fans. From PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake introduces the horrors of a fog-laden, dark fantasy land to a whole new generation of gamers. Those who’ve faced its trials and tribulations before, can once again challenge the darkness in stunning visual quality with incredible performance.”

Demon’s Souls for the PlayStation 5 is now available to preorder ahead of its launch later this week.

Source : PlayStation : PS Store

