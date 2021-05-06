Demeo RPG VR game expansion now available

Resolution Games has this week revealed more details about its new major expansion which launched today and is now available for the Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets priced at $30. Ispired by classic tabletop role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons, the game features turn-based battles with up to 4 players rolling dice to determine outcomes. A single player mode is also available and you can scale the size the table for an overview of the action. Check out the gameplay reveal trailer below for more details

“RPG fans, unite… in virtual reality. A dark force has taken over the underworld in Resolution Games’ upcoming RPG dungeon crawler, Demeo, and it’s a world you’re not likely to survive alone. Coming in 2021. The game launches with an introductory adventure that sees players picking a role as a hunter, sorcerer, assassin or guardian and heading into an Elven Necropolis to “vanquish the unholy armies of The Mad Elven King and set him free.”

“Did you think we were done with the surprises? Oh, how wrong you were, adventurer! Demeo will be updated regularly with new, free content such as environments, enemies, cards and much more. Here is a sneak peek of the next module, Realm of the Rat King, coming summer 2021.”

Source : Upload VR : Twitter : Steam

