Deeper Connect Mini home decentralized cybersecurity system

Deeper Network has taken to Indiegogo to launch their new Deeper Connect Mini: Decentralized Cybersecurity system, designed to protect you while online and offering an improved alternative to VPNs. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Deeper Connect Mini and it benefits.

“In our Decentralized Private Network (DPN), users are both client and server and their IP address will be changed based on their routing rules. Deeper Connect Mini can establish up to 16 tunnels to other nodes all over the world. By default, they will be established in the US, Europe, Singapore, and China.

Consider Alice (Germany) who wants to access US Netflix. She can borrow Bob’s residential IP address (US) to avoid being geoblocked. At the same time, Tom(China) can be borrowing Alice’s IP address (Germany) to access YouTube. This of course is a huge and dynamic network composed of thousands of Alices, Bobs, and Toms, which allows every user to browse the internet without restrictions bypassing firewalls and censorship. “

Features of the Deeper Connect Mini: Decentralized Cybersecurity system :

– A portable, stable, secure and censorship resistant network anywhere, anytime.

– Unlike VPNs, nobody can interrupt or track your Internet connection.

– No monthly payment, be part of our sharing economy and get updates.

– A secure gateway protecting all your IoT devices.

– Watch HD streaming no matter where you are.

– Operating system (AtomOS) with a lock-free design, this is an enterprise-class product at an affordable price.

– Remote workers, this is the level of security and protection you need!

– Just Plug and Play, yes it is that simple.

– Block ads, malware, adult content.

Source : Indiegogo

