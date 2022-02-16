Deep Rock Galactic board game Kickstarter passes €1.7 million in funding

Board game designers MOOD based in Copenhagen, Denmark have returned to Kickstarter to launch their 5th Kickstarter campaign for their latest creation Deep Rock Galactic. With still 15 days remaining the campaign has raised over €1.7 million thanks to nearly 14,000 backers.

Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative action cave crawler board game based on the video game of the same name. Offering 1 to 4 players a chance to pack their gear grab their teammates adventure into the darkest caves for riches beyond their wildest dreams. The board game comes complete with a wide variety of different miniature is both for the exploration team and monsters they will encounter. With plenty of Kickstarter specials and stretch goals available. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $74 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates).

Cave exploration board game

“Download the English version of the Work In Progress Rule Book. We are still doing final tweaks to the rules and the layout may change slightly. So these are not the final rules! You will be able to download the Rule book and Mission book in both German, Spanish, Italian and French after the Kickstarter Campaign. We also have a Bulk Pledge with x10 games for both the Standard and Deluxe Edition aimed for independent stores.”

If the Deep Rock Galactic crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Deep Rock Galactic board game project view the promotional video below.

“The above prices are estimated shipping cost of ONE Deluxe edition. Add-ons will increase shipping cost. The final shipping cost will be charged separately from Kickstarter via our Pledge Manager. We will of course do our very best to keep the shipping cost as low as possible. We will have the games shipped out from warehouses in the US, EU and China. This should reduce your shipping fees and at least minimize additional custom fees for those areas. “

“In compliance with EU and UK law, you understand that VAT for your specific country will be added to your pledge in the pledge manager. VAT % varies per country, anywhere between 17-27% in EU and UK. At this time, we cannot estimate the specific cost as it’s based on your specific order and shipping costs. But the VAT will be clearly shown in the pledge manager system.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the board game, jump over to the official Deep Rock Galactic crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

