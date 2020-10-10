Decaf Denim made from recycled plastic and coffee

The team at Coalatree have taken to Kickstarter once again to launch their new Decaf Denim trousers made from recycled plastic and coffee. The “technical stretch denim” is not only environmentally friendly but is also pushing the boundaries of current technology and the manufacturing process has been in development for the last four years, to provide maximum comfort to wearers and sustainable manufacturing techniques.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $79 or £61, offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Decaf Denim Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Decaf Denim project watch the promotional video below.

“After four years of in-depth design and engineering, we have finally hit our mark; The Decaf Denim is here. The Decaf Denim is the perfect combination of technical jeans, maximum comfort, and sustainable manufacturing. Spent coffee grounds are mixed and melted with recycled plastic bottles, then extruded into the fibers that create our Decaf Denim. The process requires minimal resources and utilizes sustainable technologies such as solar power, gray water recycling, and more.”

“Our partners across the globe have worked for years to perfect the technique of turning coffee into clothes. First, coffee grounds are collected from local shops. Often this is done by employees on their way to work in the morning, so there’s no need to haul in the grounds with trucks that run on fossil fuels. Decaf Denim is also made from recycled plastic bottles. Instead of discarded bottles going into the waste stream and often finding their way into oceans, the bottles are shredded into flakes and dried. Those flakes are melted down and extruded through a sieve into small fibers. The coffee is then mixed in to create yarn, giving the fabric natural protective features without chemical additives.”

To make one pair of denim it takes 3,800 gallons of water from start to finish. By using recycled materials, organic cotton, and a waterless dye method, Coalatree and backers are helping to save thousands of gallons per pair of denim. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Decaf Denim crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

