Portenta H7 advanced debugger now available for free



The official Arduino development team has this week announced a new partnership with Lauterbach to provide all Portenta H7 customers with the TRACE32 debugger for free. The Lauterbach TRACE32 debugger has been at the forefront of debug technology for more than four decades, and it is this wealth of experience and expertise that Lauterbach will draw on for the Arduino Portenta, says Arduino.

“Each Portenta H7 comes with a unique serial number which can be displayed in the Arduino IDE or TRACE32. This serial number can be used to obtain a free license via the Lauterbach registration page – once you’ve submitted your details you will receive an email with your license to unlock the full version of the TRACE32 debugger.

For those users who need advanced capabilities, such as JTAG debugging and real-time trace a carrier module is available. This module makes the debug and trace pins available to the TRACE32 uTrace® for Cortex-M (MIPI20T), and the switch to TRACE32 uTrace® for Cortex-M is almost transparent to the user.”

“This is a meeting of minds of two of the biggest forces in embedded computing and I am waiting with anticipation to see where the vibrant Arduino community takes this,” said Maurizio Menegotto, Managing Director of Lauterbach SRL. “We are honored to be working with Arduino on this exciting project and look forward to welcoming the next generation of embedded engineers to the Lauterbach community.”

“We are more than happy about the partnership between Arduino and Lauterbach, which will enable our customers to benefit from an advanced debugger tool, fundamental for each professional application,” added Andrea Richetta, Arduino Pro BU Leader.

Source : Arduino : Lauterbach

