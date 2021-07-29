Deals: Vine Smart 919 Wi-Fi Thermostat, save 23%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Vine Smart 919 Wi-Fi Thermostat in our deals store this week, you can save 23% off the regular price.

The Vine Model-919 thermostat is more than just a thermostat. Receive up-to-date weather reports broken down by the hour or as broad as a 5-day forecast. Furthermore set up a daily program to optimize your homes temperature to meet your daily schedule and lifestyle needs. With our iOS or Android App you can create advanced programs or control the home’s temperature from anywhere at anytime. Plus with our premium cloud services receive alerts for severe weather conditions and excessive temperatures reminders to alter your HVAC equipment filters and to set up service calls as needed.

Here are the specifications:

4.5″ Color LED Touch Screen

1 Heat 1 Cool Stage

Programmable Nightlight

7-Day/ 8-Period Programming

4 Levels of Screen Brightness

Wi-Fi Enabled with iOS and Android Apps (Control Remotely)

Improved Energy Efficiency

Simple Installation

C-WIRE IS REQUIRED to power the thermostat

