Deals: Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones, Save 64%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones is available in our deals store for $99.99 that is a saving of 64% off the normal price.
Meet these STIX True Wireless Earphones by Veho. Easy to connect via Bluetooth, these earphones let you play music from your device within a 33ft range. They are splash proof too! Bring out some tunes while doing your daily workout routine, doing chores, and more. STIX also features built-in Smart Touch so you can easily control your tracks and answer calls. With a rechargeable docking case, you can extend your earphones’ playtime with multiple charges.
- Bluetooth 5.0. Operates wirelessly within a range of up to 33ft
- Built-in microphone. Allows for hands-free calls
- Built-in Smart Touch. Easy to control your music & calls
- Rechargeable docking case. Provides multiple charges to extend playtime
- Water-resistant body. Ideal for sports & outdoor pursuits
Specs
- Color: marine blue
- Dimensions: 0.9″H x 1.6″L x 0.7″W
- Speaker size: 6mm
- Frequency: 20Hz-20kHz
- Earphone battery: 420mAh
- Charging case battery: 420mAh
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Working distance: 33ft
- Play time: up to 4 hours
- Talk time: up to 5 hours
- Earphone charging: up to 1.5 hours
- Case charging: up to 2 hours
- Built-in microphone
- Water resistant: IPX5
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones over at our deals store at the link below.
