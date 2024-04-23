Deals: TYPE S 12V 6.0L Battery Jump Starter & 8,000mAh Qi Power Bank

Imagine being stranded in the middle of nowhere with a dead car battery. Or, picture your phone dying just when you need it the most. These are situations we all dread, but with the TYPE S 12V 6.0L Jump Starter & Power Bank, you can say goodbye to these worries. This device is not just a jump starter, but also a power bank, a flashlight, and a safety tool, all packed into one compact, portable device.
The TYPE S Jump Starter & Power Bank is equipped with an integrated USB-C cable for on-the-go charging. It also includes a built-in wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices, making it a versatile charging solution for all your gadgets. But that’s not all. This device also doubles as an 8,000mAh portable power bank for USB-A and USB-C mobile devices and laptops.
Key Features of the TYPE S 12V 6.0L Jump Starter & Power Bank
- Integrated LCD screen that displays step-by-step jump-starting instructions.
- LED lighting for safety during breakdowns, including a multimode LED flashlight and two red emergency hazard LEDs.
- UL-certified safety features such as polarity protection, over-discharge protection, low voltage protection, reverse charging protection, short-circuit protection, overheat protection, and temperature control protection.
- Ability to jump start engines up to 6.0L and diesel engines up to 3.0L.
- Integrated LED lights with flash, strobe, or emergency S.O.S. light patterns.
The TYPE S Jump Starter & Power Bank is not just about functionality, it’s also about convenience. It’s compact, measuring just 1.34”H x 6.14”L x 3.5W”, and lightweight at 0.97lbs, making it easy to carry around. It’s also splash-resistant and UL certified, ensuring it’s safe to use in all weather conditions.
So, whether you’re going on a road trip, camping in the wilderness, or just need a reliable power solution for your daily needs, the TYPE S 12V 6.0L Jump Starter & Power Bank is the perfect companion. It’s more than just a device, it’s peace of mind in your pocket. Don’t wait until you’re in a bind, invest in this ultimate power solution today and experience the difference.
