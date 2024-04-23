Deals: TYPE S 12V 6.0L Battery Jump Starter & 8,000mAh Qi Power Bank

Imagine being stranded in the middle of nowhere with a dead car battery. Or, picture your phone dying just when you need it the most. These are situations we all dread, but with the TYPE S 12V 6.0L Jump Starter & Power Bank, you can say goodbye to these worries. This device is not just a jump starter, but also a power bank, a flashlight, and a safety tool, all packed into one compact, portable device.

The TYPE S Jump Starter & Power Bank is equipped with an integrated USB-C cable for on-the-go charging. It also includes a built-in wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices, making it a versatile charging solution for all your gadgets. But that’s not all. This device also doubles as an 8,000mAh portable power bank for USB-A and USB-C mobile devices and laptops.

Key Features of the TYPE S 12V 6.0L Jump Starter & Power Bank

Integrated LCD screen that displays step-by-step jump-starting instructions.

that displays step-by-step jump-starting instructions. LED lighting for safety during breakdowns, including a multimode LED flashlight and two red emergency hazard LEDs.

for safety during breakdowns, including a multimode LED flashlight and two red emergency hazard LEDs. UL-certified safety features such as polarity protection, over-discharge protection, low voltage protection, reverse charging protection, short-circuit protection, overheat protection, and temperature control protection.

such as polarity protection, over-discharge protection, low voltage protection, reverse charging protection, short-circuit protection, overheat protection, and temperature control protection. Ability to jump start engines up to 6.0L and diesel engines up to 3.0L.

up to 6.0L and diesel engines up to 3.0L. Integrated LED lights with flash, strobe, or emergency S.O.S. light patterns.

The TYPE S Jump Starter & Power Bank is not just about functionality, it’s also about convenience. It’s compact, measuring just 1.34”H x 6.14”L x 3.5W”, and lightweight at 0.97lbs, making it easy to carry around. It’s also splash-resistant and UL certified, ensuring it’s safe to use in all weather conditions.

So, whether you’re going on a road trip, camping in the wilderness, or just need a reliable power solution for your daily needs, the TYPE S 12V 6.0L Jump Starter & Power Bank is the perfect companion. It’s more than just a device, it’s peace of mind in your pocket. Don’t wait until you’re in a bind, invest in this ultimate power solution today and experience the difference.

